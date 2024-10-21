Home
Israel strikes Hezbollah-affiliated financial institution in Lebanon

The organization was placed under US sanctions in 2007 and has been accused by American, Israeli, Saudi Arabian and other officials of operating as Hezbollah's de facto banking arm.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 05:32 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 05:32 IST
World newsIsraelLebanonHezbollah

