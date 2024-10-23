Israeli defence minister: After we strike Iran, world will understand our preparations

<p>Jerusalem: Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday that after Israel strikes in Iran, the world will understand the preparations that went into such an operation.</p><p>"After we attack in Iran, they will understand both in Israel and in other places what your preparation process includes, and the arrangements and your readiness," Gallant said in a video statement during a visit to an air force base.</p><p>Israel has said it would retaliate against Iran for its massive missile attack on Israel on Oct. 1.</p>