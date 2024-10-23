Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israeli defence minister: After we strike Iran, world will understand our preparations

Israel has said it would retaliate against Iran for its massive missile attack on Israel on Oct. 1.
Reuters
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 14:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 14:05 IST
World newsIranIsrael

Follow us on :

Follow Us