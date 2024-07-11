Home
Israeli delegation heading to Cairo for more Gaza talks: Benjamin Netanyahu

An Israeli negotiation team will head on Thursday to Cairo to hold further Gaza ceasefire talks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.
Last Updated : 11 July 2024, 14:07 IST

Jerusalem: An Israeli negotiation team will head on Thursday to Cairo to hold further Gaza ceasefire talks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

"A delegation headed by the head of the Shin Bet (domestic security service), together with representatives of the IDF (Israel Defence Forces), is scheduled to leave for Cairo this evening to continue the talks," the statement said, adding that Netanyahu met throughout the day with negotiators who returned from Doha.

