Israeli military intelligence head resigns over October 7 attack failures

Jerusalem: The head of Israeli military intelligence, who last year accepted responsibility for the failures that allowed the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, has resigned, the military said in a statement on Monday.

Major General Aharon Haliva was one of a number of senior Israeli commanders who said they had failed to foresee and prevent the most devastating attack in Israel's history.

"The intelligence division under my command did not live up to the task we were entrusted with. I have carried that black day with me ever since," he said in a resignation letter released by the military.

During the Oct. 7 attack, thousands of fighters from Hamas and other groups broke through the high tech security barriers around Gaza, surprising Israeli forces and rampaging through the communities around the enclave.