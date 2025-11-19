Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

J D Vance, not that one, gets 2 years in prison for threatening the vice president

The man who made the threats, James Donald Vance Jr., 67, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, pleaded guilty to three criminal counts in July, according to filings in US District Court in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 10:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 10:18 IST
World newsUnited States

Follow us on :

Follow Us