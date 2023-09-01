Home
Japan had hottest summer on record

Based on measurements at 15 locations around the country from June through August, the average temperature deviation was +1.76 degrees Celsius, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 10:04 IST

Japan recorded its highest average temperature this summer in 125 years, the nation's weather agency said on Friday.

Based on measurements at 15 locations around the country from June through August, the average temperature deviation was +1.76 degrees Celsius, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. That exceeded the previous record of +1.08 degrees in 2010.

JMA's data goes back to 1898.

Average temperatures were considerably higher in the northern, eastern, and western parts of the country, the JMA said.

(Published 01 September 2023, 10:04 IST)
