<p>Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced on Sunday that he will step down following growing calls from his party to take responsibility for a historic defeat in July's parliamentary election, news agency <em>AP</em> reported. </p><p>Earlier in the day, it was reported that Ishiba decided to resign to avoid a split within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. </p><p>With Ishiba at the helm, the LDP-led coalition has lost its majority in elections for both houses of parliament since coming to power last year, amid voter anger over rising living costs.</p><p>LDP lawmakers are scheduled to vote on Monday whether to hold an extraordinary leadership election. Ishiba's government finalised details of a trade deal with the United States last week.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>