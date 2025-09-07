Menu
Homeworld

Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba resigns

With Ishiba at the helm, the LDP-led coalition has lost its majority in elections for both houses of parliament since coming to power last year, amid voter anger over rising living costs.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 09:36 IST
Published 07 September 2025, 07:46 IST
