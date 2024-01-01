JOIN US
Homeworld

Japan tsunami: Indian embassy issues emergency contact details; check here

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit Japan, after which the first tsunami waves have hit the shores.
Last Updated 01 January 2024, 10:49 IST

The Indian embassy in Japan issued emergency contact details for nationals there after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast, resulting in a tsunami warning being issued.

An emergency control room has been set up and the Indian embassy informed that they are in regular contract with concerned authorities.

NHK, meanwhile, reported that an official with the Japan Meteorological Agency said that people along coastal areas and rivers where tsunami warnings have been issued should evacuate to higher ground immediately.

(Published 01 January 2024, 10:49 IST)
World newsJapanEarthquakeTsunami

