Jew with roots in Kerala loses grandson in Israel-Hamas war

Thiruvananthapuram: A Jewish who had migrated from Kerala to Israel during the 1950s reportedly lost his grandson in the ongoing war with Hamas.

Yosi Oran, who migrated to Israel from Chendamangalam near Kochi during his childhood in 1950s, reportedly lost his grandson Amit Most, who was serving in the Israeli military. Oran, who is secretary of a forum of Jews from Kochi in Israel, had shared his grief on the social media page.

As per local media reports, Oran was born in Chendamangalam in 1945 and he later migrated to Israel.