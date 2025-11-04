<p>New York: US President Donald Trump continued his tirade against New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday, calling him a “self-professed Jew Hater.” </p><p>Trump has endorsed former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent candidate, for the city's top post.</p><p>“Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed Jew hater, is a stupid person!!!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social as the nation headed to the ballots. </p><p>On election eve, Trump warned voters that New York City would be a “complete and total economic and social disaster” and its "survival" is at risk if Democratic candidate Mamdani won the mayoral race.</p><p>Indian-descent Mamdani, 34, born in Uganda and raised in New York City, is a New York State Assembly member and democratic socialist running for Mayor.</p>.Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman will visit Trump on November 18, White House official says.<p>The Democratic nominee will face off against Cuomo and the Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa on the ballots.</p><p>Current New York City Mayor Eric Adams, whose administration has been plagued by scandals, dropped out of the mayoral race in September. </p><p>November 4 is election day across the US, with polls opening from 6 am to 9 pm. The early voting period, which commenced on October 25, ended on Sunday.</p><p>Mamdani, the son of renowned Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan author of Indian ancestry, upset Cuomo in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor and was declared victorious in June.</p><p>Mamdani, who emerged as the front-runner in the NYC Mayoral election race, has promised to “lower costs and make life easier” for New Yorkers as the city gets “too expensive.”</p>