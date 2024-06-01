Joe Biden asks Trump to respect the justice system after he calls the trial 'rigged'

In his first public remarks after Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records, Biden slammed Trump for his comments on the jury’s decision and claiming that the trial was rigged.

“It is reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don’t like the verdict,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

“Our justice system should be respected and we should never allow anyone to tear it down, it’s as simple as that,” said the president.

Earlier in New York, Trump described the trial as unfair and rigged.

“As far as the trial itself, it was very unfair. You saw what happened to some of the witnesses that were on our side. They were literally crucified by this man, who looks like an angel, but he’s really a devil,” Trump told reporters in New York.