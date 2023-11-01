Joe Biden to meet Xi Jinping in San Francisco this month; White House says want to 'move forward with China'

“This is intense competition, right, that we have said that we want to move forward with China. We understand that and intense competition means intense diplomacy. That's what you're going to see. That's what the president is going to be doing and having a tough conversation, but important conversation,” she said.

“I'm not going to get into any kind of, you know, decisions made on this. This is going to be about the diplomatic conversations. We've seen about three secretaries go to China and have these diplomatic conversations. We saw Secretary Blinken, we saw National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan having important conversations, diplomatic conversations with their counterparts in China. This is an important relationship. Again, this is about competition. That's what we want to see with China,” Jean-Pierre said, adding that “this is going to be an important diplomatic conversation that they are going to have”.