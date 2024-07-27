Home
Joe Biden will announce Supreme Court reform plans on July 29: Report

Reuters
Last Updated : 27 July 2024, 01:14 IST

US President Joe Biden will announce plans to reform the Supreme Court on Monday, Politico reported citing two people familiar with the matter, adding he was likely to back term limits for justices and an enforceable code of ethics.

Biden said earlier this week during an Oval Office address that he would call for reform of the court.

He is also expected to seek a constitutional amendment to limit immunity for presidents and some other officeholders, Politico reported, in the aftermath of a July Supreme Court ruling that presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.

Biden will make the announcement in Texas on Monday and the specific proposals could change, the report added. 

