Journalist challenges rule banning hijab in French press card photos

Paris: A Paris-based Moroccan journalist who wears the hijab said on Friday she was appealing against a rule that bans women from covering their head in photos on the French press ID card.

Manal Fkihi said her application for a press card had been turned down, making it difficult to work.

"It is important to accept us as we are," the 25-year-old told Reuters. The appeal "is a first step to combat the marginalisation of veiled women in the profession".

Fkihi said her application was turned down by the CCIJP press card commission, which says ID photos must meet the same standard as passports.