Justin Timberlake arrested for drunken driving in the Hamptons

Pop singer Justin Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after failing to obey a stop sign and twice veering from his lane in the upscale Hamptons seaside area of New York, authorities said on Tuesday.

Timberlake was arrested on Long Island in the town of Sag Harbor on Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the local district attorney's office.

The 43-year-old was arraigned in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released, the statement said. His next court date will be a virtual appearance on July 26, the statement said.

According to court documents, police spotted Timberlake driving a 2025 gray BMW shortly after midnight. The documents said Timberlake failed to stop at a stop sign and twice failed to keep to the right side of the road.