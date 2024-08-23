Kamala Harris leans on memory of her mother, as she reintroduces herself

Politicians -- and recent Democratic presidential nominees, especially -- have leaned on their life stories, their parents and their childhoods as a way to explain themselves and their values to the American public, often holding out a humble background or a difficult childhood as a way to connect with millions of others who did not have the elusive white-picket-fence American upbringing.

"A lot of voters respond to this idea that parents, or a mother in particular, has handed down a set of values, and that those values are embedded in the American story, and those are the values that the would-be president is fighting for," said Matthew Dallek, a political historian who teaches at George Washington University. "It does the work for them of saying: 'I am one of you.'"

Biden grew up with a stutter as a child, and his family was forced to move in with his grandparents when money became tight. Barack Obama was raised by a single mother, Stanley Ann Dunham, and a set of maternal grandparents. Bill Clinton's father died shortly before he was born, and the future president grew up having to put himself in the middle of arguments between his mother and grandmother, and, later, between his mother and stepfather. He has credited his mother, Virginia Kelley, with instilling resilience in him.

Like her predecessors, Harris has often turned to her childhood to define her values and telegraph a humble upbringing -- she is the daughter of academics, but was raised by a single mother. Her parents separated when she was 5 years old, but her earliest memories of her mother and father, a Jamaican economics professor named Donald Harris, were peppered with visits to civil rights demonstrations.

"They fell in love in that most American way -- while marching together for justice in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s," Harris said during her convention speech as the vice-presidential nominee in 2020. "In the streets of Oakland and Berkeley, I got a stroller's-eye view of people getting into what the great John Lewis called 'good trouble.'"

Donald Harris, 85, is not featured as prominently in Kamala Harris' life story, but she has credited him with emboldening her with a sense of fearlessness. In her 2019 memoir, "The Truths We Hold," she recalls him telling her mother, the more cautious parent, to let her run and play outside.

"He would turn to my mother and say, 'Just let her run, Shyamala,'" Harris wrote. "And then he'd turn to me and say: 'Run, Kamala. As fast as you can. Run!' I would take off, the wind in my face, feeling that I could do anything."

Her mother, though, was "the most important person in my life," as Harris said at the 2020 convention. Allies of Harris who have lost their own mothers have said she has called to offer condolences and listen to their memories. Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said the vice president has called him out of the blue several times since his mother died of COVID in 2020. He said Harris had told him that their mothers "are always a part of us, and we're in large part who we are because of our mothers."