Kamala Harris' main fundraising group raised four times as much as Trump in July

Harris also outspent Trump during the month, $81 million to $24 million, according to their FEC reports.

The Harris campaign had previously announced that the campaign and the Democratic Party's main fundraising group had raised a combined $310 million in July, while the Trump campaign had similarly said that it and the Republican Party had raised a combined $138 million.

While the candidates and their parties work together, the sums raised by the campaign are important because the campaigns are by law given steep discounts on television ads, while the parties and other allied groups must pay full price.

Trump's re-election effort also received a massive contribution last month from conservative billionaire Timothy Mellon, who gave the pro-Trump super PAC known as MAGA Inc another $50 million. Mellon, an heir of the Pittsburgh-based Mellon banking family, has given MAGA Inc at least $115 million this year. The super PAC is one of the biggest spenders in the election, and reported spending more than $43 million in July to help Trump's election effort.

Big contributions also flowed into a top super PAC backing Harris known as Future Forward PAC, including $5 million donated by Marc Stad, an investor in Silicon Valley firms, after Harris launched her campaign.