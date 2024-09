Kamala Harris pledges support for Ukraine in meeting with Zelenskyy; takes veiled jab at Trump

Trump later said he would meet Zelenskiy on Friday morning at Trump Tower in New York. While Trump and Zelenskiy spoke by phone in July, they have not met in person since Trump's presidential term ended in 2021.

She said "there are some" in the United States who would force Ukraine to give up large parts of its territory and abandon its security relationships with other nations.

"These proposals are the same as those of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, and let us be clear, they are not proposals for peace. Instead, they are proposals for surrender, which is dangerous and unacceptable," she said.

Trump has said US aid to Ukraine is a waste of money and has declined to say whether he wants Ukraine to win.

This week Trump said the US gives "billions of dollars to a man who refuses to make a deal: Zelenskiy" and added: “There was no deal that he could have made that wouldn’t have been better than the situation you have right now. You have a country that has been obliterated.”