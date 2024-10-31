Home
'Kamala, you are fired': Donald Trump at Wisconsin rally

The latest CNN polls showed that Democratic nominee Harris has a narrow advantage in Michigan and Wisconsin, while she and Republican candidate Trump remain tied in Pennsylvania.
Published 31 October 2024
World newsDonald TrumpUS Presidential ElectionsKamala Harris

