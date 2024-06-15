Key takeaways from G7 summit, PM Modi's speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday left for home after concluding his day-long visit to Italy during which he attended the 50th G7 summit that brought together leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US.

He held bilaterals with several world leaders including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and Pope Francis.

Key Takeaways from Modi's remarks in the summit:

The world community must work towards converting the monopoly in technology into mass usage to lay the foundation of an inclusive society and help eliminate social inequalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday at the G7 Summit hosted by Italy.

In an address at the Outreach session of the summit of G7 advanced economies at Italy's Apulia region, Modi said India will work with all countries to make Artificial Intelligence transparent, fair, secure, accessible, and responsible. The prime minister said India's approach in the field of energy is based on four principles -- availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability.

The PM also highlighted the recently held Lok Sabha elections in his address at an outreach session of the G7 summit here and said the "blessings" that the people of India have given in the form of a historic win in the polls is a "victory of democracy".

During a meeting, the prime minister conveyed to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict and that the way to peace is through "dialogue and diplomacy".

Apart from this, PM Modi also held private meetings with Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau, among other leaders.

Modi's conversation with his Canadian counterpart came against the backdrop of severe strain in India-Canada ties over the case relating to the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year.