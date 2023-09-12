Home
world

Kim Jong Un leaves for Russia, set to meet President Vladimir Putin

Kim's trip to Russia and meeting with Putin will be a full-scale visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a video posted online.
Last Updated 12 September 2023, 00:57 IST

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left Pyongyang on Sunday afternoon for Russia on his private train, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday, confirming that he was on his way for rare a summit with President Vladimir Putin.

Kim was accompanied by top government officials, including military personnel, KCNA said.

Photos released by state media showed military honor guards and crowds of people in dark suits and colorful dresses waving flowers and flags as he boarded the dark green train, which is believed to be armored and carry other specialised equipment.

Kim's trip to Russia and meeting with Putin will be a full-scale visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a video posted online.

According to Peskov, the main topic of the talks will be relations between the neighboring countries.

"We will continue to strengthen our friendship," he said.

(Published 12 September 2023, 00:57 IST)
World newsRussiaNorth KoreaKim Jong Un

