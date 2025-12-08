Menu
Kremlin says India will continue to buy Russian oil if it's profitable

US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent in August to punish New Delhi for buying Russian oil, which Washington said was helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 10:45 IST
Published 08 December 2025, 10:45 IST
