Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Kremlin to Trump: Putin is not plotting against US with Xi Jinping and Kim Jong

Trump said on Tuesday he was 'very disappointed' with Putin, and suggested in a post on Truth Social that Xi, Putin and Kim were conspiring against the United States.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 09:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 09:04 IST
World newsUSChinaRussiaNorth Korea

Follow us on :

Follow Us