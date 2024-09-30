Kris Kristofferson, influential singer-songwriter, dies at 88

Kris Kristofferson, who became one of the most influential American singer-songwriters of his time with works such as Me and Bobby McGee, as well as becoming a successful actor, died Saturday at the age of 88, according to a family statement.

Kristofferson had been suffering from memory loss since he was in his 70s. A family spokesperson said in a statement that Kristofferson died peacefully at his home in Maui, Hawaii, surrounded by family, but a cause of death was not listed.

Kristofferson was a Renaissance man - an athlete with a poet's sensibilities, a former Army officer and helicopter pilot, a Rhodes scholar who took a job as a janitor in what turned out to be a brilliant career move.

Kristofferson first established himself in the music world as a songwriter in the country music capital of Nashville - writing hits such as the Grammy-winning Help Me Make It Through the Night, For the Good Times, and one-time girlfriend Janis Joplin's plaintive No. 1 hit, Me and Bobby McGee.

In the early 1970s he became well-known as a performer with a rumbling, unpolished baritone, as well as an in-demand actor, notably opposite Barbra Streisand in A Star Is Born, one of the most popular films of 1976.

Kristofferson was born in Brownsville, Texas, on June 22, 1936, and moved frequently because his father was a general in the Air Force. After graduating from Pomona College in California, where he played football and rugby, Kristofferson attended Oxford University on a Rhodes scholarship and then fulfilled the family tradition by joining the Army.

He went through the Army's elite Ranger School, learned to pilot helicopters and reached the rank of captain. In 1965 Kristofferson was offered a position teaching English - he was enthralled by the works of poet William Blake - at the US Military Academy in West Point, New York, but he turned it down in order to head to Nashville.

Kristofferson became a janitor at the Columbia Records studio because it would give him a chance to offer his songs to the big-name stars recording there. He also worked as a helicopter pilot ferrying workers between Louisiana oilfields and offshore drilling rigs.

During that time Kristofferson wrote some of his most memorable songs, including Help Me Make It Through the Night, which he said he penned atop an oil platform.

His most audacious song pitch came when he landed his helicopter on Johnny Cash's lawn - although he denied Cash's version of him climbing out of the cockpit with an audio tape in one hand and a beer in the other. Cash would later have a No. 1 hit with Kristofferson's Sunday Morning Comin' Down lament.