Lemon risotto, gelato trio, wine: Dinner menu at Quad Summit PM Modi attended in US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached New York and is expected to address a key conclave at the United Nations after he attended the Quad Leaders’ meeting in Wilmington.

Hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Quad Leaders' Summit took place on Saturday in his hometown Wilmington, Delaware. It was attended by Prime Minister Modi, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed novel ways of cooperating with partners in Southeast Asia, the Pacific Islands and South Asia while reviewing and steering the direction for the future of Quad cooperation, a senior administration official told reporters after the meeting.

The dinner at the esteemed meeting was reportedly prepared by Chef Antimo DiMeo, Executive Chef of the Bardea Restaurant Group of Wilmington, Delaware.

The menu, as per a report by India Today, was carefully curated to accommodate vegetarians, non-vegetarians, and Pescatarians.

It was followed by desserts and offered a wide range of wine options for the guests to choose from.

The course started with a Caprese Salad that was made with Buffalo mozzarella, scarlet red baby tomato, basil, and Sicilian oregano. This was followed by main course in which lemon risotto, pistachio, and black lime were common for everyone.

Additionally, the vegetarians were served root vegetable pave, non vegetarians relished Wagyu strip steak and Pescatarians had red snapper.