Liberia’s President concedes election defeat in a knife-edge vote

Liberia’s president, George Weah, conceded defeat Friday night in his bid for a second term, after a tight runoff against Joseph Boakai, a 78-year-old political veteran, in an election that was considered a test of democracy in the West African nation.

Boakai, who had served as vice president for 12 years under the former president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, defeated Weah, a 57-year-old former soccer star, by a razor-thin margin.

The country’s national election commission stopped short of declaring a winner Friday afternoon, but announced that with more than 99 per cent of the ballots counted, Boakai held 50.89 per cent of the votes, and Weah 49.11 per cent. It was the nation’s tightest election in two decades, and a rematch of the election in 2017, when Weah handily beat Boakai.

Weah said in a radio address broadcast late Friday evening that while his party had lost the election, “Liberia has won.”

“This is a time for graciousness in defeat, a time to place our country above party, and patriotism above personal interest,” he said.