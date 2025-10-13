<p>Nairobi: Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has left the country, Opposition leader Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko told Reuters on Monday, citing conversations with presidency staff, after weeks of youth protests left the African leader increasingly isolated.</p><p>“The president left the country, we called the staff of the presidency and they confirmed that he left the country" on Sunday, Randrianasoloniaiko said, adding that Rajoelina's current whereabouts were unknown.</p><p>A military source told Reuters that Rajoelina flew out of the country on a French military aircraft on Sunday.</p>