Maggie Smith of Harry Potter fame passes away at 89

London: British actress Maggie Smith, an award winning Shakespearian actress and double Oscar winner who later appeared in the Harry Potter films, has died aged 89, the BBC reported on Friday.

One of the few actors to win the treble of an Oscar (two), Emmy (four), and Tony, Smith's long career started on the stage in the 1950s.

But for many younger fans in the 21st century, she was best-known as Professor McGonagall in all seven Harry Potter movies, and the Dowager Countess in the hit TV series and movie spin-offs of Downton Abbey, a role that seemed tailor-made for an actress known for purse-lipped asides and malicious cracks.