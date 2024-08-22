Maggots in breakfast for Democratic National Convention delegates prompts police, FBI probe: Report

Boyd added that her group was informed by the staff that there would be a brief delay in breakfast service owing to the incident.

The hotel spokesperson told the channel "We can confirm that a group of individuals caused a disruption at a DNC-related breakfast event at our hotel this morning," adding "Our team acted immediately to clean and sanitize the area, ensuring that the event could continue without further incident."

As per numerous law enforcement sources, the maggots appear to have been brought into the hotel by activists looking to send a message, WGN said.

The Indiana Democratic Party spokesperson added that while all Americans have the right to peacefully protest, ugly attacks such as these 'have no place in our democracy.'

Law enforcement in charge of handling security at the DNC said in a statement "Multiple unknown female offenders are alleged to have entered a building (200 block of North Columbus Drive) and began placing unknown objects onto tables containing food. The offenders are believed to have then left the area. One victim was treated and released on-scene. Along with CPD, FBI-Chicago is assisting in the investigation. No further information is available at this time."