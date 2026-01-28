<p>Washington: US President Donald Trump urged Iran on Wednesday to come to the table and make a deal on nuclear weapons or the next U.S. attack would be far worse.</p><p>"Hopefully Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!" Trump wrote in a social media post.</p>.<p>The Republican US president, who pulled out of a 2015 multination nuclear deal with Tehran during his first White House term, noted that his last warning to Iran was followed by a military strike.</p><p>"The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again," Trump wrote. He also said another "armada" is floating toward Iran.</p><p>Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said he had not been in contact with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff in recent days or requesting negotiations, state media reported earlier on Wednesday.</p>