Mali capital under control after insurgents' attack, army says

Bamako: Mali's army said on Tuesday that the capital Bamako was under control after insurgents attacked a gendarmerie training school, firing gunshots that resonated across the city before dawn.

"Early this morning, a group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate the Faladie gendarmerie school. Mopping-up operations are currently under way throughout the area," it said in a statement.

It called on residents to avoid the area and await further official communications.

Faladie is a district in the southeastern outskirts of Bamako near the main international airport.

Reuters heard the gunfire in the Banankabougou neighbourhood near Faladie before sunrise. People heading to the mosque for morning prayers turned back as shots rang out.

The gunfire started around 0530 GMT. Some residents said it came from the direction of the airport, while others said it was coming from next to the gendarmerie.

A security source said gunfire was heard in several neighbourhoods, including areas close to the main airport.

Another security source said the airport had been closed.