Man accused of spying for Hong Kong found dead in park outside London

Thames Valley police in UK found the body of a man facing charges for spying for Hong Kong intelligence services, in a park outside of London recently. A report by CNN quoting the police statement identified the deceased to be the 37-year-old Matthew Trickett.

Charged with national security offences, the deceased appeared along with two other suspects charged with national security offences, at the Westminister Magistrates' Court on May 13. The court granted bail to all three suspects but restricted their international travel.

According to media reports, Trickett and the two other men were allegedly accused of undertaking acts of information gathering, surveillance and deception that were 'likely to materially assist a foreign intelligence service between December 20, 2023, and May 2, 2024'.

Police also said that on May 1, the three allegedly 'forced entry', breaking into a UK residential address. While court granted them bail, the three men were barred from traveling internationally with District Judge Louisa Cieciora saying they must abide by a night time curfew and report weekly to their local police contact.