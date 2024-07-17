Home
world

Man in knife fight near Republican National Convention killed by cops

A man was involved in a knife fight near the RNC when Ohio police officers shot at him.
Last Updated : 17 July 2024, 02:43 IST

Five Ohio police officers shot at and killed a man on Wednesday, who was engaged in a knife fight near the Republican National Convention, the Milwaukee police chief said, as per Associated Press.

This comes amid the police apprehending a man in a ski mask headed towards the RNC, who reportedly had an AK-47 in his backpack.

Donald Trump, the presidential candidate, appeared at the RNC in Milwaukee days after the assassination attempt on his life that has the US on the edge.

More to follow...

Published 17 July 2024, 02:43 IST
