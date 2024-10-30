McDonald's sued by consumers over E.coli outbreak

<p>McDonald's was sued on Tuesday by consumers in a proposed class action stemming from the E.coli outbreak linked to onions in the fast-food chain's Quarter Pounders.</p><p>In a complaint filed in Chicago federal court, Amanda McCray and William Michael Kraft said they experienced many symptoms associated with E.coli infection after buying Quarter Pounders this month. </p>.McDonald's says tests rule out beef patties as source of E. coli outbreak in US.<p>They said they would not have bought their burgers had McDonald's disclosed the risk of contamination.</p><p>The lawsuit seeks damages for all people in the United States who bought Quarter Pounders contaminated with E.coli.</p>