Melania Trump urges America to 'ascend above hate' after assassination attempt on husband

"A monster who recognised my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion - his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. The core facets of my husband’s life - his human side - were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times," the statement said, urging Americans to not forget that differing opinions, policies, and political games were inferior to love.