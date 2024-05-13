Michael Cohen, Trump's ex-fixer and his nemesis, is set to testify

Here's what else to know about the trial:

Prosecutors are offering Cohen nothing in return for his testimony. Unlike a traditional cooperating witness who trades testimony for leniency, he has already spent more than a year in federal prison. Still, he has plenty at stake. Cohen has cast himself as an anti-Trump crusader, dedicating two books, a podcast and countless television appearances to seeking what he once called a "way to right some of the many wrongs I committed at his behest."

Last week, Stormy Daniels, the woman to whom Cohen paid the hush money on Trump's behalf, took the stand, with gripping testimony that took jurors inside the Lake Tahoe, Nevada, hotel suite where she said she and Trump had sex. Daniels was then cross-examined by the defense, which sought to portray her as a lying opportunist. Trump denies that they had sex.