Missouri woman booked for 'mistakenly' putting her month-old baby in oven for nap

In a gruesome incident, a one-month old infant burned to death recently in United States' Missouri after the mother of the baby "mistakenly" put her down to sleep on a hot oven thinking it was her child's crib. The mother identified as Maria Thomas of Kansas city has been charged with "endangering the welfare of a child".

On February 9, first responders at the scene apprised the police officials about the incident. On reaching Thomas's residence, the officials found the baby in a "badly burnt" condition on the oven, and they described the sight as "gruesome".

Along with the responders, another witness was quoted by Fox4news as stating that "the mother put the child down for a nap and accidentally placed her in the oven instead of the crib."

Mariah Thomas faces the Class A felony of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 1st Degree, Death of a Child, stated the Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker in a press release.

"According to court records filed today, Kansas City police responded to a residence after being dispatched on a report of a non-breathing infant. Responders observed the 1-month-old child with apparent burns. They were told the mother of the child was putting the child down for a nap and accidentally placed the child in the oven instead of the crib," the release read.