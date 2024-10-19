Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Modi-aligned 'godi media' amplified narratives targeting Trudeau: Canada

The report's focus is on X, YouTube, and Facebook accounts belonging to what it calls 'godi media'.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 06:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
PDF
CAN025923_0001.pdf
View
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 06:42 IST
India NewsWorld newsCanada

Follow us on :

Follow Us