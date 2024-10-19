Modi-aligned 'godi media' amplified narratives targeting Trudeau: Canada

<p>The Canadian government is monitoring individual Indian journalists as well as media and has compiled and submitted a dossier of social media posts by them to the foreign interference commission.</p><p>This is part of the inquiry into Indian interference in Canada's matters. </p><p>Titled <em>Potential Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference Following PM Statement on Killing of Hardeep Nijjar</em>, the report, dated September 26, aims to present "RRM Canada’s assessment of information manipulation and interference from India, China, and Russia", linked to Turdeau's statement in Parliament on Nijjar's killing. </p>.<p>RRM is the rapid response unit of Canada. </p><p>The report's focus is on X, YouTube, and Facebook accounts belonging to what it calls 'godi media'. </p><p>"Following PM’s statement that Canada’s agencies were pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Indian govt and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us-uk-stand-by-canada-ask-india-to-join-probe-into-nijjar-killing-3235543">killing of Nijjar</a>, Modi-aligned outfits amplified several narratives that targeted PM Trudeau, Canada’s High Commissioner to India, Canada’s national security agencies, Canada’s Punjabi Sikh diaspora, and Nijjar’s political beliefs," the report outlines, adding, "The tenor of the narratives was often heated, with commentators employed by Modi-aligned outlets posting that PM Trudeau and Canadian institutions were ‘enablers of terrorism’ and ‘falling into the laps of Khalistani extremists’." </p><p>Nijjar was designated a terrorist by India and the report takes note of the fact that the diplomatic crisis between the nations will "likely carry considerable implications for Canadian foreign policy." </p>.Nijjar was a 'foreign terrorist', says Canadian opposition leader, claims he 'should have been deported'.<p>The report also lists key narratives uncovered in its monitoring, which include posts portraying Canadian diplomats in India in a negative light and claims that Canada historically sheltered terrorist elements linked to the Khalistan movement. </p><p>The report cites a post by <em>Swarajya</em> editor Anand Ranganathan, where he claims that former PM Pierre Trudeau allowed the 1985 Air India bombing suspect to go free, and goes on to suggest that the apple does not fall far from the tree and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/justin-trudeau">Justin Trudeau</a> has familiar reasons to keep Khalistan supporters safeguarded. </p><p>The report also flags posts by Indian scribes and media where it is alleged that Nijjar was involved with militant and extremist outfits. </p><p>"These narratives seek to portray Nijjar as an individual who led a double life and discredit his role as a community leader in Surrey, BC," the report says, adding, "Others raised doubts about Nijjar’s Canadian citizenship, or claimed that by giving him citizenship rights, Canada has pandered to terrorists." </p><p>It also calls out Indian narratives that target New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh as pro-Khalistan as 'potential foreign interference'. Some of these narratives also claim Pakistan's ISI is funding the Khalistan movement in Canada and that Trudeau has links to American billionaire George Soros, who is a vocal critic of the Modi government. </p><p>The report says "some Modi-aligned outlets have 14 times the following of Canadian outlets like <em>CBC</em> and <em>CTV News</em>," adding, "Canada’s low subscriber numbers in comparison suggest Modi-aligned media create a distinct advantage in amplifying negative narratives about Canada and its position on the killing of Nijjar." </p>