NATO a sacred commitment; Trump looks at it as a burden: US President Biden

Biden told reporters at a White House news conference on Tuesday, "When America gives its word, it means something. When we make a commitment, we keep it. And NATO is a sacred commitment. Donald Trump looks at this as if it's a burden."

"When he looks at NATO, he doesn't see the alliance that protects America and the world. He sees a protection racket. He doesn't understand that NATO is built on the fundamental principles of freedom, security, and national sovereignty," he added.