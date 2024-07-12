Home
world

NATO statement full of 'belligerent rhetoric' and 'lies', says Chinese official

The communique from the NATO summit in Washington said that China has become a decisive enabler of Russia's war effort in Ukraine and Beijing continues to pose systemic challenges to Europe and to security.
Reuters
Last Updated : 12 July 2024, 03:15 IST

Beijing: A spokesperson for the Chinese mission to the European Union said the declaration of the NATO summit in Washington is full of "belligerent rhetoric", and the China-related content has provocations, "lies, incitement and smears".

"As we all know, China is not the creator of the crisis in Ukraine," said a spokesperson in a statement released on Thursday.

Published 12 July 2024, 03:15 IST
World newsChinaNATO

