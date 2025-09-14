Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Nepal PM Sushila Karki says those involved in violence during ‘Gen Z’ protest will be brought to justice

Karki also announced that those who were killed during the ‘Gen Z’ protest will be declared 'martyrs' and their families will be provided one million Nepalese rupees each.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 13:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2025, 13:41 IST
World newsNepal

Follow us on :

Follow Us