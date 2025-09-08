Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Unrest in Nepal: 9 dead, 42 injured as youths clash with police over social media ban; army deployed

Thousands of youths, including school students, under the banner of Gen Z, clashed with the riot police in front of the Parliament building in Kathmandu.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 10:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest against corruption and the government’s decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu, Nepal September 8, 2025.

A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest against corruption and the government’s decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu, Nepal September 8, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 10:41 IST
World newsprotestNepal

Follow us on :

Follow Us