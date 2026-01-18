Menu
Nepal’s ex-PM Deuba moves to SC against recognition of new faction of party

Leaders of the Deuba faction, including acting president Purna Khadka, reached the Supreme Court to file the writ on behalf of the former PM, who is also the former president of Nepali Congress (NC).
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 10:19 IST
Published 18 January 2026, 10:19 IST
World newsNepalSher Bahadur Deuba

