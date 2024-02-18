Netanyahu halted Gaza truce talks over 'delusional' Hamas demands

Those demands, he said, included ending the war and leaving Hamas as it is, freeing "thousands of murderers" from Israeli jails, and even demands regarding a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem known as the Temple Mount in Judaism and the Noble Sanctuary in Islam.

He said Israeli representatives in Cairo "sat and listened and there was no change. I wanted to say not a millimeter - but there was not a nanometer of change."

Netanyahu said there was no reason for them to go back "until we see a change".

Adding pressure on Netanyahu to reach a deal with Hamas, thousands of Israelis gathered outside the military headquarters in Tel Aviv in support of the hostages still in Gaza. They held up photographs and signs calling for their release, including one that read: "Time is running out!"

Among them was Michael Levy, whose brother Or was taken hostage from an outdoor dance festival near the Gaza border in the Hamas attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7 which triggered the present war.

"We have no time anymore. My brother," he said, pausing to look down at his shirt with his brother's picture, "has lost his wife, (she) was murdered in this horrible attack on October 7. He has a son, a 2-year-old son, who is waiting for him at home."

The Hamas attack killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli tallies. The militants also seized 253 hostages, though more than 100 of them were freed in a short-lived November truce.