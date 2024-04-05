JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Netanyahu: Iran has been acting against Israel for years, so Israel is operating against Iran

'We will know how to defend ourselves and we will act according to the simple principle that whoever hurts us or plans to hurt us, we will hurt them,' the Israel PM said.
Last Updated 04 April 2024, 21:27 IST

Follow Us

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Iran has been acting against Israel for years, and therefore Israel is operating against Iran, both defensively and offensively.

"For years Iran has been working against us directly and through its proxies, and therefore Israel is working against Iran and its proxies, both defensively and offensively," Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting.

"We will know how to defend ourselves and we will act according to the simple principle that whoever hurts us or plans to hurt us, we will hurt them," he said. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 April 2024, 21:27 IST)
World newsIranIsraelBenjamin Netanyahu

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT