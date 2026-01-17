<p>Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Benjamin%20Netanyahu"> Benjamin Netanyahu</a>'s office said on Saturday that the announcement this week from the Trump administration about a governing council in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Gaza">Gaza </a>was not coordinated with Israel, and went against Israeli policy.</p><p>Gideon Saar, Israel's foreign minister, would raise the matter with his counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the prime minister's office said. </p>.Trump says he supports transitional Palestinian panel in Gaza