New dish at China's Pizza hut, with fried frog on it, internet reacts

<p>Chinese Pizza hut has added a new dish to it's menu, a pizza topped with a deep-fried bullfrong. Global food trend expert, David Henke, shared the advertisement of the dish on X, "In proof that other countries/cultures prefer different types of proteins, Pizza Hut is offering a pizza topped with a frog for a limited time in China - and the frog is trending."</p>.<p>A thick crust pizza with a red sauce base, a fried bullfrog on a bed of parsley appears in the advertisement shared. Two hard-boiled eggs topeed with black olives represent the eyes of the from. However the availability of this unique dish is yet to be determined as the company has not provided any specific details. <em>Maeil Business Newspaper</em>, a Korean news outlet reported that the pizza, named 'Goblin Pizza' was launched in collaboration with Dungeon and Dragons. </p><p>NDTV <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/chinese-pizza-hut-sells-pizza-with-a-deep-fried-frog-on-top-internet-reacts-7100495">reported</a>, a reddit user also shared a real-life photo of the pizza adding to the online reactions, several people even called it "pure blasphemy." Another user wrote, " This pizza is a felony," one person commented on the post, and another asked: "Why ruin a pizza like that?" </p>.<p>While most, were shocked by the strange pizza, a foodie, suggested, "Yo fried frog legs are so good, maybe shred the frog leg meat next time and add it to the pizza that would be pretty good." </p>