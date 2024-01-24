New Hampshire win masks weakness for Trump with moderates, independents

Donald Trump's victory in the New Hampshire Republican primary on Tuesday masks weakness with independents and moderate voters that could be a warning sign for his likely general election matchup against Democrat Joe Biden, exit poll data and analysts suggest.

The former president's status as the runaway frontrunner to clinch his party's presidential nomination got a boost from his win against his only remaining rival, his former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. Still, he was only projected to win around half the votes.

And some important slices of the electorate seemed cool to Trump—whose supporters attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 and favored Haley, according to early New Hampshire exit polls from Edison Research.

Some 35 per cent of voters in New Hampshire's contest considered themselves moderates or liberals— the kind of voter who will be critical in November's general election. Only one in five of these voters picked Trump, with about three quarters voting for Haley, according to the exit poll results which were still being updated.