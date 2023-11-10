New Zealand caretaker govt powers extended as coalition talks go on

Negotiations between three parties hoping to form the next New Zealand government are continuing, but because they are likely to stretch into next week, the powers of caretaker ministers would be extended, the current government said on Friday.

The conservative National Party won the largest share of votes at last month’s general election but needs the support of both right-wing ACT New Zealand and the populist New Zealand First Parties to form a majority government.

Following the release of final results on Nov. 3, negotiations have ramped but there is still no timeframe for when these will concluded by.

National Party leader and prime minister-elect Christopher Luxon told 1News earlier Friday that negotiations were progressing well and all party leaders wanted to make sure they move as quickly as they can.