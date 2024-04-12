JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | April 12, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 12 April 2024, 01:12 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia, on April 11, 2024

Credit: Reuters Photo

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez celebrates after John McGinn scores their second goal

Credit: Reuters Photo

A Chile’s union worker holds up a sign that reads 'No more savage neoliberal economic dictatorship' during a nationwide strike to demand new labour policy, in Santiago, Chile April 11, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Al Hilal's Salem Al-Dawsari lifts the trophy with teammates after winning the Saudi Super Cup final.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's player Virat Kohli exchange greetings after the IPL 2024 cricket match

Credit: PTI Photo

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan waves at fans on the occasion Eid festival, in Mumbai, Thursday.

Credit: PTI Photo

